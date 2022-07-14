Jackie Ward, (Derreen, Lauragh, Killarney, Co. Kerry) on the 11th of July, 2022, Jackie passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Harrington family, nurses and staff of Kenmare Nursing Home and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Gobnait, loving dad of Caroline and William, adoring granddad of Jennifer, Emmett, Harry and Ronan. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, sisters Kitty and Madge, brother Henry, son-in-law Nathan, daughter-in-law Caroline, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday evening (July 18th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home on Tuesday (July 19th) to St Patrick's Church, Kenmare for 1.00pm Service followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery via Derreen.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Jackie's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.