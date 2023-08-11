The death has occurred of Jackie Rayel of Dingle, who passed away on 10th of August 2023 at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Saturday morning for 10 a.m. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by private cremation.