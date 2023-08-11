Advertisement

Jackie Rayel

Aug 11, 2023 08:30 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of Jackie Rayel of Dingle, who passed away on 10th of August 2023 at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his relatives and friends.

 

Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Saturday morning for 10 a.m. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle  followed by private cremation.

