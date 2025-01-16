Jackie Henchey, Kilpadogue, Tarbert. John Joseph or Jackie as he was more popularly known, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the palliative care unit at University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Jackie is predeceased by his parents Michael and Hannah (nee Enright), his brother Michael, sisters Joan and Eileen and his nephew Anthony.

Jackie will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving brothers Maurice and Jimmy, his sister Nora May, sisters in law Maryisa and Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Jackie will repose at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert, on this Friday evening (17th January) from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Saturday morning at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.

Jackie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.stmarystarbert.com