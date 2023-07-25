Jackie Fleming, Ballydribbeen, Killarney.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St Camillus Hospital, Limerick and in the company of his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Pauline (Kennelly) and much loved father of Barbara, Hazel and Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Lee, Caylum, Oisín, Savannah, Laila, Thomas and Steven, his sons-in-law Paul Dowling and Tom Collier, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by his beloved mother Mai Fleming.

"May Jackie Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am, The Requiem Mass for Jackie will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh, Killarney. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Brainwave - Irish Epilepsy Association.