Jackie Evans Shanakeale, Castlemaine, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents George & Mary and his sisters Sheila (Daly), Maureen (Finn) & Sally (Courtney). Beloved husband of Bridie and dearest father of Mary Ellen (O' Connor),Catherine (Doyle), George, John, William, Patrick & Tim.Sadly missed by his brother Tim, sons-in-law Kevin & Anthony,daughters-in-law Gránia, Sheila, Joanne, Sinéad & Eukaria,his dearly loved eighteen grandchildren & great-granddaughter,nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and wonderful carers.

Reposing Monday evening, January 13th at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 4pm - 6pm.

Funeral arriving Tuesday morning to St.Gobnait's Church Keel, where the Requiem Mass for Jackie Evans will be celebrated at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

House private please.