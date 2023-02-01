Jack O'Sullivan, Rathass, Clash East, Tralee.
Jack – pre-deceased by his wife Mary, brothers Tom and Richard and his sister Anne. Jack is the beloved brother of Michael [Boston] and Bridie [Coventry]. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his brother, sister, brothers-in-law Bill, John and Gene, sisters-in-law Bridie and Phil, nephews, nieces, extended family, his kind and wonderful neighbours and circle of friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 6.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.
Jack’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit,
University Hospital Kerry on the following link
Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee
House Private Please.
