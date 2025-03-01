Jack O’Sullivan, Glountanefinane, Ballydesmond passed away peacefully at home on February 27th, 2025, beloved husband of Kitty (née Curtin) and father of Hannah (Caffery) and Jonathan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Jim and Dick, sisters Francis and Mary, son-in-law Kevin, brothers-in-law Ben and Den (Curtin), sisters-in-law Mary and Janet (O’Sullivan) and Elizabeth (Curtin), nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Ballydesmond on Sunday (March 2nd) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond on Monday (March 3rd) for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

No Flowers Please. Donations in lieu to a Charity of your choice.

Enquiries to Casey Funeral Directors Kiskeam 029-76605