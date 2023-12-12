Jack O’Dowd of Carhoona, Tarbert. Jack passed away peacefully on December 10th 2023, with his family by his side at University Hospital Kerry, following a brief illness. Jack is predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret, his parents Thomas and Mary, brother Thomas, sisters Mary, Teresa, Christina, Margaret, Kathleen and Josephine. Jack will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his loving sons John and Thomas, daughter Sinead, son in law Ronan, sister Ann Stead (UK), grandchildren James, Robert and Daniel, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Jack will repose at home in Carhoona on this Wednesday afternoon (December 13th) from 1pm until 4pm. Alternatively at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert, from 6pm until 8pm. Jack’s Funeral Cortege will depart Carhoona at 10:15am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Thursday morning at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s New Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his beloved Margaret. Family flowers welcome. Also donations to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry (a donations box will be in place at the funeral). Jack's funeral Mass can be live streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com.