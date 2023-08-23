Jack O' Grady, Callinafercy, Milltown

The heartbreaking death has occurred of Jack O'Grady, age 22, peacefully at home, surrounded by his

loving family and girlfriend on August 20th 2023. Cherished son of Dermot and Ruth, treasured brother of Ella & Ned and loving boyfriend of Naoise D'Arcy. Predeceased by his beloved grannies Dolores O' Grady and Ann McLoghlin. Deeply missed by his grandfathers W.D. O'Grady and Brian McLoghlin, his extensive family of aunts, uncles, cousins, amazing friends and his adored cat Puss! May Jack's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home in Callinafercy, Milltown, Co. Kerry (V93A2R9) on Thursday (Aug. 24th) between 4pm - 8pm.

House Strictly Private at all other times.

Funeral Mass will take place at St. James' Church Killorglin at 10.30am Friday (Aug. 25th) followed by burial in Relig Réalt na Mara, Cromane (V93KW80).

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Our deep appreciation to all the staff in St. Bernadette's Ward, the Bons Secours Hospital Cork and the Inpatient Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry for taking such loving care of Jack over the passed 2 years.

Donations if desired to The St. Vincent De Paul Society as this charity was very close to Jack's heart,

The Irish Cancer Society for the wonderful nurses they provided who cared for Jack at home and

The Kerry Hospice Foundation for the extraordinary care they gave Jack in his last few weeks.

Family flowers only please.