Jack Murphy, Glenaleama, Kilflynn. Peacefully, on March 3rd, 2025, in the wonderful care of the Muckross Ward, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Kathleen, brothers William, Thomas and twin brother Con, sister Julie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Ger, sisters Margaret, Kathleen McCarthy and Elizabeth McGovern, brother-in-law Kevin, sisters-in-law Chrissie and Ann, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends, especially Brian Mulvihill.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening, March 5th, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, on Thursday afternoon at 2.15pm, with the Requiem Mass for Jack being celebrated at 2.30pm, live-streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw , followed by burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.