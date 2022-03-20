Jack Mulvihill, of Lislaughtin, Ballylongford.

Jack is predeceased by his Dad Seán R.I.P. Jack is sadly missed by his loving wife Karen, sons Shane, Christopher, Jack (Jnr), daughter Máire, mother Mary, brothers Stephen, Brendan and Kieran, sisters Joanne and Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, family relatives and his large circle of friends and not forgetting his work colleagues at A.P.C. both at home and abroad.

Reposing at his residence in Lislaughtin Eircode: (V31 HP11) this Wednesday, 23rd March, from 5pm to 8pm. Jack’s funeral cortege will arrive for 2:30pm Requiem Mass on Thursday, 24th March, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, followed by interment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.

Jack’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the following link

O'Gormans Memorial Video Services Facebook page.

House Strictly Private at all times please, other than Wednesday 23rd March from 5-8pm.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Hospice, Tralee.

Collection box will be in place.

Jack's family are very mindful of the spreading of Covid-19, and those attending the funeral are respectfully requested to observe social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.