Jack (John) Dowling, Strand Road, Castlegregory.

Jack passed away peacefully on the 3rd January 2025. Predeceased by his father John, mother Nora and sisters Kitty, Angela and Phil and brother Tom.

Forever loved and sadly missed by his family, his wife Maureeen, his sons Gerard and Finbarr and daughters-in-law Eileen and Sophie.

Much loved grandad to Greg, Kealan, Carrie, Tess, Cosette and Oisin and great-grandad to Beau and Kylo.

Sadly missed by his brothers Patrick and Der, sisters in law Sally and Josephine, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas síoraí dá anam

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by requiem Mass on Monday afternoon at 1.30 pm, in St.Mary's Church Castlegregory and burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery, Castlegregory

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, 0876865632 or 0667121119