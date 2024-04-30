Jack Fitzgerald, Shanbally, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Clash, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully, in the presence of his family, in the care of the matron, nurses and staff at Killeline Care Centre Newcastle West, on Saturday, 27th April 2024. Jack is sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (née O’Donnell), children Kevin, Maria and John, daughters-in-law Orla and Breda, son-in-law Bo, grandchildren Ciara, Niamh, Rory, Lucy, Phoebe, Ella and Darragh, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Wednesday, 1st May, from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Thursday, 2nd May, to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on:
https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh
Family flowers only please. If you would like to donate to Parkinson’s Ireland in memory of Jack, please click on this link.
