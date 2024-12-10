J.J. Lynch of Gallowsfield, Tralee and formerly of Knocknacurra, Lyreacrompane; passed away peacefully 10th December 2024, surrounded by his loving family, in University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his parents Seamus and Peggy Lynch, brother Michael and brother-in-law Paul Downey.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Phil, Cherished father of Elaine, Mairead and Joanne, cherished Brother of James and Kathleen McManus, Maura Gubbins and Mag Downey.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandchildren Shauna, Caitlin, Logan, Riah, Amber, Reíd and Maisie, sons-in-law Darren O’Sullivan and Martin Bowler, his aunt Sr. Mary Dorgan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee, Thursday 12th December 2024 from 6.30pm to 8.00pm.

Funeral cortége arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Clogher, at 10.30am, Friday 13th December, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.which will be Live-streamed on http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com after which JJ will be laid to rest in Clogher Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU University Hospital Kerry or care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Enquiries to Sean or John at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, 0876865632 or 0667121119.