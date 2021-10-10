Ita Ryall (née Mc Elligott)

Ita Ryall nee McElligott , The Kerries , Pembroke Square and formerly the Munster Warehouse, Tralee.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 4 to 5 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am, where the Requiem Mass for Ita will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Family information-
Beloved wife of the late Tom, daughter of the late John & Elizabeth and sister of the late Betty & Kathleen.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephew John, niece Liz, relatives and friends.
