Ita O'Donnell, Old Gallowsfield, Tralee

Reposing at the "Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday 20th March 2022, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Monday 21st March at 10.15am arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass (which will be live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) . Burial afterwards in the Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Special Requests: Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.