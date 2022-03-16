Ita O'Donnell, Old Gallowsfield, Tralee
Reposing at the "Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday 20th March 2022, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Monday 21st March at 10.15am arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass (which will be live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) . Burial afterwards in the Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Advertisement
Special Requests: Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Recommended
Mayor of Kerry visiting New York for St Patrick's DayMar 17, 2022 18:03
Dale Road closed again for up to six weeksMar 16, 2022 13:03
St Patrick's Day Parades UpdatesMar 17, 2022 16:03
Giant sunflower installed in Killarney to welcome UkrainiansMar 16, 2022 17:03
Kerry's St Patrick’s Day Parades 2022Mar 17, 2022 08:03