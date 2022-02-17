Ita Gormley née Bridgeman, Tieraclea Park, Tarbert and formerly of St. Patricks Terrace, Tarbert.

Ita, beloved daughter of the late Bill and Mary (nee Mulcaire). Predeceased by her siblings Derry, Tommy and Rose. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Roddy, son Richard, daughter-in-law Emma, brothers Jim and Liam, sisters Mae, Helen and Cara, uncle Tom, aunt Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home, for family members only, in the strictest of privacy, until 1:30pm on Saturday. Removal at 1:30pm on Saturday to the Shannon Crematorium, for service at 4pm. Anyone wishing to form a guard of honour, along Chapel Street or Church Street, are invited to do so.