IRWEL (TONY) JONES, Bishopscourt, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the loving care of the staff and the Palliative Care team of University Hospital Kerry, 9th August, 2023. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Patricia, sons Gilbert and David, daughters Lisa and Louise, sons-in-law Aindrias and Stephen, daughter-in-law Freda, grandchildren Andy, James, Maria, Aobha, Glen, Taylor, Ruby, Oscar, Aidan, Emma, Eddie, Megan, Aaron and Lucy, brothers Marlais and Dilywn, sisters-in-law Theresa, Mary, Eileen and Peggy, brothers-in-law Mike, Liam and John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Friday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Arriving at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation at 3:00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website. House strictly private please