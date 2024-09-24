Irene Ross née Lovett, The Village, Causeway and late of Kilmoyley; on September 24th 2024. Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the exquisite loving care of the Palliative Care Unit, Tralee. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, her parents Mary and Garrett, brothers Seán and Fr. Xavier, sisters Sr. Dolores, Sr. Attracta, Sr. Josepha, Sr. Maureen, Mena, Sarann, Pauline and Margaret, brothers in law Will Joe, Brendan, Seán and Martin and son in law John (O’Halloran). Irene will be forever loved and sadly missed by her family, daughters Nóra and Mary, son Martin, brother Declan, son in law Pa (Daly), sisters in law Nora (Lovett), Carmel (Ross), Mary (Ross) (Australia), Mary (Ross) (USA) , grandchildren Ailbhe, Seán, Ríona, Aisling, Fionn and Farren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Thursday 26th September from 5:45pm to 7:45pm, followed by removal to St. John’s Church Causeway. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Irene at 11am on Friday livestreamed on St. John's Church followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Kilmoyley.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.