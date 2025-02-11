Irene Pierce, Keadeen, Laharn South, Cahersiveen and late of Talbotstown, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow; passed away, unexpectedly, at her beautiful home on Saturday, 8th of February 2025.

Adored wife of John and amazing dedicated mum to Katie and Sarahjane. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, the girls partners Danny (Wharton) and Daniel (Clifford), sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand aunt to her best boys and girls, Olan, Aifric and Cuan, neighbours and many friends, especially Andy and Kitty O’Connell and all the Wharton family. ‘Simply the best’

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen (V23 NN59) on Thursday, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral cortege will leave the family home in Laharn South on Friday morning at 10.15am for funeral service in St Michael & All Angels Church, Waterville at 11am. Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork (P43 DD71).

Donations, if desired, to Cúnamh Iveragh or Valentia RNLI.

House strictly private please, for family and close friends.