Humphrey (Henry) O’Shea, Coolroe Lower, Glenbeigh and formerly of Stanmore, London passed away peacefully, following a brief illness, at University Hospital Kerry on 1st September 2024 in the presence of his loving and cherished wife Liz and his family. Humphrey was predeceased by his bothers Paddy and Jackie and will be sadly missed by his sisters Kitty, Margo and Joan, his brothers in law and sisters in law, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephew and cousins who adored him. He will be deeply missed by his wide circle of friends in Kerry, Mayo and beyond. Humphrey will be lying in repose at Brennans Funeral Home, Glenbeigh from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, 6th September. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, 7th September, at 12 noon in St James Church, Glenbeigh with burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the ICU Unit at University Hospital Kerry.
Recommended
Kerry County Council hosting household hazardous waste disposal eventSep 4, 2024 09:19
Motorists asked to avoid Loo Bridge after overturned balesSep 4, 2024 08:37
Kenmare man sent forward for trial accused of possession of large amount of drugsSep 4, 2024 08:35
Kerry schools among those named by scoping inquiry into historical sexual abuseSep 4, 2024 08:25
Details confirmed for upcoming games in County Minor FootballSep 3, 2024 17:04