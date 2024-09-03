Humphrey (Henry) O’Shea, Coolroe Lower, Glenbeigh and formerly of Stanmore, London passed away peacefully, following a brief illness, at University Hospital Kerry on 1st September 2024 in the presence of his loving and cherished wife Liz and his family. Humphrey was predeceased by his bothers Paddy and Jackie and will be sadly missed by his sisters Kitty, Margo and Joan, his brothers in law and sisters in law, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephew and cousins who adored him. He will be deeply missed by his wide circle of friends in Kerry, Mayo and beyond. Humphrey will be lying in repose at Brennans Funeral Home, Glenbeigh from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, 6th September. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, 7th September, at 12 noon in St James Church, Glenbeigh with burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the ICU Unit at University Hospital Kerry.