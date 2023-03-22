Honor O’Connor (nee West) Lower Bridge Street, Killorglin, died peacefully on March 22nd 2023, surrounded by her loving family. (Predeceased by her husband Timmy and son James). Honor will be sadly missed by her children Marie, Noreen, Philip and Deirdre, daughter in-law Jackie, son’s in-law Martin, Billy and Shane. Her adored grandchildren, Dylan, Rebecca, Ava, Nathan, Ellie and Kayla and great-grandchild Noa, as well as relatives, friends, and neighbours.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin, on Sunday, 26th March, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral will arrive to St James' Church, Killorglin on Monday, 27th March, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial to Dromavalla Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Mass will be livestreamed on:
