Hilda Clifford née McNulty

Hilda Clifford nee McNulty of Killarney, formerly of Listowel and Chicago, passed away peacefully on 14th August 2024, at the age of 83, in University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her nieces, Joan and Sheila, as well as the hospital staff. Born and raised in Donnybrook, Dublin, Hilda was the beloved wife of the late Tim (died May 2023) and the cherished mother of Kevin, Joan, Patrick and Anthony, as well as the late Kathleen and Timothy.
Hilda will be deeply missed by her loving family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother, Bill McNulty; her daughters-in-law, Kathie and Sanny; and her sisters-in-law, Kathleen, Lil, and Eileen. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and dear friends and neighbours who will remember her fondly. Rest in Peace.
Requiem Mass for Hilda will be celebrated at 10.30 am on Saturday (17th August) in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow.
Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Listowel.
