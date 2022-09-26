Hilary O'Sullivan of D.J. O'Sullivan's Shop, North Square, Sneem.

Hilary passed away peacefully at home on September 26th 2022. Predeceased by his sister Attracta (Walsh), brothers Johnny, Brendie & Kevin and nephew Denis. He will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, John Clifford, Michael Murphy, loyal customers and many friends. 'MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Reposing at St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Thursday, September 29th, from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, September 30th, at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.

Hilary's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on

'www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org'

and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's).

Hilary's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.