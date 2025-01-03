The death has occurred of Hilary Kelleher, (née Kiely), Rathmore and formerly of Dennehy's Boreen, Killarney, Co. Kerry. Hilary passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, January 1st, 2025, at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother of Ciara, Ian and Mark and son-in-law, John, and cherished grandmother of India, Lydia, Elkie, Aspen and Oliver. Dear sister of John and Dan, and the late Neilie, Mossie, Kay and Noreen. Deeply missed by her loving husband, family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

May Hilary Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, (P51 PW88), on Sunday evening, 5th January, from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore, on Monday, 6th January, at 12pm followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Hilary's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

House Private Please.