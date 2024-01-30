Henry Ahern, Farranfore. Beloved husband of Maureen and loving father to Dan, John, Helen, Henry & Mary. Henry will be forever loved and sadly missed by his brother Fr. John, sisters Margaret (Drogheda) & Joan (Killeshandra), grandchildren John, Evelyn, Henry, David, Tom, Rose, Ailish, George, Elizabeth, Audrey, Scott and Paídí, daughters-in-law Bríd, Becky and Mairín son-in-law Gary Howie & Phil O’Sullivan and nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and extended family. Pre-deceased by his parents and sisters Mary Brassil (Ballyheigue), Noreen Power (Drogheda) and Anne Reilly (Cootehill). May Henry Rest in Peace

Reposing at Eamonn O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies V93 YR 24, on Wednesday (31st January) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass Thursday (1st February) at 11.00am in St Gertrude’s Church, Firies with burial afterwards in Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies. Family flowers only.

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-gertrudes-church

Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.