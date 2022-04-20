Hendricus (Hennie) Harcksen of Castlecountess, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Rotterdam, Holland

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (April 22nd) from 3 to 4.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Hennie will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Diabetes Ireland (diabetes.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Maura (O’Keeffe) and dearest father of Alida, Danielle, Grainne & Barbara.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Brian, Alanah, Lucy, Noah, Emma, Zara, Aurelia, Reuben & Jamie, brother Ron, sister Riet, sons-in-law Mark, Liam, Mike & Stephen, nephews & nieces Simone, Remco & Marjolein, brothers-in-law Donal & Dick, sister-in-law Ria, relatives and many friends.