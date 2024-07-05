Helena (Eileen) Hewitt née Sugrue of Lower New Street Cahersiveen.

Passed away peacefully in Tralee Hospital on 4th July 2024. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, relations and friends.

Helena, born in Balliskelligs, emigrated to the USA, then to Oxfordshire UK.

Married to William Hewitt (†) and returned to Cahersiveen

May Helena rest in peace

Reposing at her house on Sunday (July 7th) from 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m.

Funeral arriving to Daniel O'Connell Memorial church, Cahersiveen on Monday morning at 10:45a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Helena will be celebrated at 11:00a.m. The mass will be live streamed on www.church services.tv/cahersiveen

Burial will take place afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Concern Ireland or the Royal National Lifeboat Institution care of the Daly's Funeral Home, Caherciveen