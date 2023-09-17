Helen Wilson (nee Flanigan), Bunavalla, Caherdaniel, died peacefully in the wonderful care of the Palliative care team University hospital Kerry surrounded by her loving children. Predeceased by her beloved husband Aussie and father Brian. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Seán, Alice and Mark, their partners Karolina and Courtney, and her son in law Dean, mother Stella, adoring Nandy to her grandchildren Harry, Emmett and Rory, her cousin Carol, sister in law Val and all her relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Helen Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St Crohan's Church Caherdaniel on Tuesday morning at 11:30am for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Derrynane Abbey. The funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/caherdaniel. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Helen to Derrynane Inshore Rescue.