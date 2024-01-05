Helen Reidy nee Curtin of Glountane Cordal Castleisland, and formerly of 98 Main Street Castleisland. Peacefully on January 5th 2024 in the presence of her loving family in the care of the staff at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved daughter of the late Mossie and Norrie Curtin. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jackie, her daughter Jacqueline (Jackie), son-in-law John, her adored grandchildren James and Mason, sisters Margaret O'Leary (Rathmore) and Patricia O'Leary (Castleisland), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposng at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal from her residence on Monday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to palliative care or care of the Tangney’s funeral home. House private please.