Helen Reidy, Reenrusheen Road, Carhan Lower and Ballydarrig, Cahersiveen and late of Effernan, Kildysart, Ennis, Co. Clare.
Peacefully, at University Hospital Tralee, surrounded by her loving family.
Predeceased by her partner Jerry Coffey, father Seán and infant brother Michael.
Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, mother Margaret, brother Joseph, sisters Marie Murray, Monica Leamy and Assumpta Lillis, brothers-in-law Gerry, Noel and Declan, sister-in-law Dympna, nieces Aideen, Laura, Katelyn, Fiona, Shauna, Aisling, Sinéad, Saoirse, Sarah, Caoimhe, nephews Daragh and Cathal, best friend Angela Walsh, the Coffey family, Scott and Dylan, relatives, neighbours and huge circle of friends in counties Clare and Kerry.
Reposing at St Michael’s Church, Kildysart (V95 D259) on Thursday (January 2nd) from 5-7pm.
House private please.
Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home (V23 NN59), Cahersiveen on Friday (January 3rd) from 5-8pm.
Arriving at 11.45am for Funeral Mass on Saturday (January 4th) at Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.
Donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry Palliative Care Unit.
Funeral Mass may be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
