Helen O'Connor (née Quigley), Gurtinard, Listowel and late of Church Street, Listowel.

Peacefully, on November 30th, 2024, at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Joan, brothers John Christopher and John, her late husband Patrick Casey (Ennistymon). Helen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Séamus, daughter Patricia, sons Tony, Danny and James, grandchildren James, Laura, Jonathan, Darragh, Saoirse, Eoin and Clodagh, sister Olive, brothers Martin and Jimmy, daughters-in-law Maria and Caroline, son-in-law Brendan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces especially Joanne, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Monday evening, December 2nd, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Helen being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by private Cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Aras Mhuire Nursing Home at arasmhuirenursinghome.com

House strictly private for family only.