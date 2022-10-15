Helen O'Connor (nee O'Mahony) 'Raven Cliff', Cliff Road, Ballybunion, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion, on Monday evening, October 17th, from 4.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving from her residence on Tuesday morning to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion

At the family's request, please refrain from handshaking at all times.

Family Information:

Peacefully, on October 14th 2022, after a brief illness in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Intensive Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Loving wife of Mike, adoring mother of Ellen, adoring grandmother of Emily and loving sister of Alice Fitzgerald. Deeply regretted and forever missed by her husband, daughter, granddaughter, sister, uncle Martin Enright, nephews Alvin and Croha, Ellen's partner Ollie, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins in Ireland, Canada and the U.S.A., Lisa and family in Australia, neighbours and many friends. Also remembering her deceased parents Joseph and Nellie O'Mahony.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace