Helen (Nell) Browne née Diggin, Tower Drive, Ballyduff.
Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow evening (Thurs) from 6pm to 8pm,
followed by removal at 8pm to Saints Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.
Requiem Mass for Helen ‘Nell’ Brown née Diggins will be celebrated on Friday at 11am.
Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/
