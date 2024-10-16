Advertisement

Helen (Nell) Browne née Diggin, Tower Drive, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow evening (Thurs) from 6pm to 8pm,

followed by removal at 8pm to Saints Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.

Requiem Mass for Helen ‘Nell’ Brown née Diggins will be celebrated on Friday at 11am.

Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/

