Helen Leane née Hussey, 7 Lower Main Street, Castleisland.

Beloved wife of the recently deceased Aeneas (Dec 30th 2021). Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family Catherine, Paula, Aeneas and Damien, son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Catherine, her adored seven grandchildren Kieran (Perth), Paul and Jake (Sydney), Mark and Alisha (Cork), Brendan and Áine (Boston), her cherished five great-grandchildren Robert, Cara, Cillian, Tessa and Erica, brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Predeceased by her loving sister Norma Dowd, brothers Jimmy, Paddy, Michael and John.

Requiem Mass for Helen will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Mercy Hospital via online Donate link below. If you wish to leave a message of condolence to the family please use link below.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

Please Note ; The funeral cortége will depart her residence at 10/30am on Wednesday and travel via Barrack Street on route to the church and depart the church at 12 noon and travel up Church Street and then passing down her residence, stopping briefly, before proceeding up the Main Street on route to the cemetery.

PLEASE ENSURE HSE GUIDELINES ON SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE ADHERED TO AT ALL TIMES.