Helen Horgan née Griffin, Laharn, Killorglin.
(Predeceased by her parents Mollie and Francis Griffin). Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Peter, son Anthony, daughters Mary Bridget, Jeraldine and Elaine, sons in law Gene and James, sisters Mary and Breda, brothers Connie, Paddy, Frankie and Danny, sister and brother in laws, her 9 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral will arrive to St James' Church, Killorglin, on Tuesday, 30th November, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Kerry Parents and Friends.
Recommended
UHK seeking to hire registered paediatric nursesNov 28, 2021 17:11
Two Kerry research centres awarded capital fundingNov 28, 2021 16:11
Local GAA Fixtures and ResultsNov 28, 2021 17:11
Castleisland are the 2020 North Kerry Senior Football ChampionsNov 28, 2021 16:11
Coillte seeking expressions of interest to provide catering facilities at Kerry sitesNov 29, 2021 08:11