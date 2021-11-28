Helen Horgan née Griffin, Laharn, Killorglin.

(Predeceased by her parents Mollie and Francis Griffin). Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Peter, son Anthony, daughters Mary Bridget, Jeraldine and Elaine, sons in law Gene and James, sisters Mary and Breda, brothers Connie, Paddy, Frankie and Danny, sister and brother in laws, her 9 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral will arrive to St James' Church, Killorglin, on Tuesday, 30th November, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Kerry Parents and Friends.