Helen Foran (née Moynihan), Foran's Garage, Coolcorcoran, Killarney, passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her husband Donie and family.
Cherished mother of Gerald, Mary and Michael. Much loved grandmother to Michael and Niall McCarthy. Fondly remembered by her brother Patrick, Sister Margaret, sisters-in-law Chris Moriarty and Marie Moynihan, nieces, nephews, Mary’s partner Stephen O’Leary, relatives, neighbours, friends and all who knew her.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O’Sheas Funeral Home this Monday the 13th of January from 4:00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral.
Requiem Mass for Helen Foran (née Moynihan) will take place on Tuesday morning at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe cemetery.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
