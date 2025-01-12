Helen Foran (née Moynihan), Foran's Garage, Coolcorcoran, Killarney, passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her husband Donie and family.

Cherished mother of Gerald, Mary and Michael. Much loved grandmother to Michael and Niall McCarthy. Fondly remembered by her brother Patrick, Sister Margaret, sisters-in-law Chris Moriarty and Marie Moynihan, nieces, nephews, Mary’s partner Stephen O’Leary, relatives, neighbours, friends and all who knew her.