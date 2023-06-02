Helen Falvey ,44 Sandhill Park & formerly Ahafona Ballybunion

died, peacefully at home, on June 2nd 2023. Helen is pre-deceased by her sisters Patricia, Margaret and Joan and her brother Brendan. Deeply regretted by her brother Mossy, sisters Masie, Bridie, Kathleen and Carmel. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion, on Sunday, June 4th, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Monday, June 5th, at 11.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery (St. John's). For those unable to attend, the Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion