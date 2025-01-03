Helen (Ellen) Horan née O'Sullivan, Ardshanavooly, Killarney and late of Crossmount, Kilgarvan; Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Deer Lodge, Lakeview Care Facility, Killarney and in the company of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pato and dearly loved mother of Claire, James, Helena, Jane, Theresa, Ruth, Patrick, William, Mary and the late Gerard. Very sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Mike Looney, Felix McCabe, John O'Mahony, Paudie O'Donoghue, David Kerins and the late Michael Donnelly, daughters-in-law Martina, Kate, Jenny and Rachael, dearly loved nana to her 26 grandchildren and her 8 great grandchildren, much loved sister of Mary Brailsford, Joan Walsh and Theresa Cossar and the late John, Michael and Patrick. Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

"May Her Gentle Soul, Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.