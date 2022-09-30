Advertisement

Helen Eileen Mahoney née Fenton

Oct 1, 2022
Ardmoniel Heights , Killorglin and formerly of Caragh Lake

Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 6 o' clock to 7.30pm

Removal Monday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. James Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

 

Sadly missed by her daughter Sandra, son Shaun, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews,

extended family, neighbours & many friends.

