Helen Eileen Mahoney née Fenton
Ardmoniel Heights , Killorglin and formerly of Caragh Lake
Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 6 o' clock to 7.30pm
Removal Monday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. James Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv
Sadly missed by her daughter Sandra, son Shaun, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews,
extended family, neighbours & many friends.
Advertisement
Recommended
Kerry-based obstetrician warns couples against waiting for state-funded IVF treatmentSep 30, 2022 17:09
30 jobs to be created in Kerry by Mr PriceSep 30, 2022 08:09
Man arrested following incident in CastleislandSep 30, 2022 13:09
Men rowing from New York for charity pass the Dingle PeninsulaSep 30, 2022 17:09