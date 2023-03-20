Helen Buckley (née Woulfe), Meenenare, Duagh, Listowel and formerly of Cratloe, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick

Passed away peacefully at home, in the presence of her family, on Tuesday, 21st March 2023

Predeceased by her husband Ted, brother Richard, sisters Nora, Brownie and Kathleen, Helen is very sadly missed by her loving family Marie (James), Gerardine (Kerrisk), John Paul, Mossie and Patrick, sister Ann, daughters-in-law Eileen and Margaret, sons-in-law Martin and Ollie, grandchildren Eimear, Catherine, Jeremiah, Ellen, Brian, Paul, Niall, Liam, Zara and Emma, great-grandchildren Ted and Cassie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortège will depart Helen’s home on Friday at 11.00 a.m. arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on:

https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh

Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh