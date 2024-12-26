Advertisement

Helen Barrett (née O'Brien)

Helen Barrett (née O'Brien) Gortnagross, Mallow and formerly of Cahill's Park, Tralee.

 

Helen passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Christmas day, 2024 in the Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

 

Loving wife of John, much loved mother of Joseph, Roslyn (Curran) and cherished grandmother of John, Hayley, Aria and Rosanna.

 

Dear sister of Anthony, Paula (O'Sullivan) and Martha (Hughes).

 

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Tracey, son-in-law Conor, mother-in-law Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May Helen Rest in Peace

 

Reposing in O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Mallow (P51 XE2T) on Friday evening from 4:30pm to 6:00pm, followed by Prayers and Reception into St. Mary's Church, Mallow.

 

 

Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 1pm, after which there will be a Service at Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

 

The Funeral Mass may be viewed online on:

https://www.churchservices.tv/mallow

