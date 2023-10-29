Harold (Harry) (John-D) O' Sullivan, Cappanacuss House, Greenane, Kenmare, Co.Kerry.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Harold (Harry) John D. O Sullivan, will take place on Wednesday morning at 12 noon in Templenoe Church,followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry or Kenmare Community Hospital.

Family Information: On the 29th of October, 2023, Harold (Harry) passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff in the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Agnes (nee O' Connor). Loving dad of Caroline (Randles) and Kieran. Adoring grandad of Keely and Phoenix. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary, sister Kathleen (Willis) sister-in-law Peggy, nephew Frank and niece Meilissia. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Veronica, sister Mary (O' Sullivan), brother John, brothers-in-law James and Michael (O' Connor, Sneem), sisters-in-law Kathleen (O' Shea) and Irene (Wharton), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace