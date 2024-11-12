Hanora Cronin, Derriana, Dromid
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home Waterville (V23 RK24) on Wednesday evening from 5-30pm followed by removal at 7-45pm to St Finian's Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Dromod Cemetery. Requiem mass will be live-streamed via the following link: https://www.churchmedia.tv/waterville
Family Information: Hanora Cronin, Derriana, Dromid, Co. Kerry passed away peacefully at home, in her 79th year, surrounded by her loving family.
Cherished sister of Con and sister-in-law Mary. Beloved Aunt to Mary Teresa, Pádraig, Kevin & Breda. Grand-aunt to her grand nieces & grand nephews.
May her gentle soul rest in peace.
