Hannah O'Sullivan née Foley, Dromin, Milltown and formerly of Coroballa, Killorglin, peacefully, at University Hospital Kerry, on 16th May 2022, in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Thadg and their infant son Timothy Martin, her brothers Denis and James. Deeply regretted by her loving children Mary, Joan, Breda, Carmel and Billy, sons-in-law Dan, Raymond and Franco, daughter-in-law Kay, 13 adored grandchildren, brother Tom (Coroballa), sister Mary (Canty UK), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing on Wednesday, 18th May, from 4.30pm to 7.00pm at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66), followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 19th May, at 10.30am. Burial in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church