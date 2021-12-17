Hannah O’Regan née Carmody of Kilquane, Ballymacelligott and formerly Ardfert, Co Kerry peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on 17th December 2021. Much loved wife of the late John and dearest mother of Karen, Pat, Mags and John Paul.

Hannah will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, her grandchildren Katie, Lauren, Aoibhe, Sophie, Jamie, Dylan, Paige, Ruadhan, Saorlaith, Abby and John, brother Willie, sons-in-law Donal and Wayne, daughters-in-law Sinead and Tara, sisters-in-law Esther, Marie and Margaret, brothers-in-law James and Martin, nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours and dear friends.

May she rest in peace, reunited with her beloved husband, John.

Advertisement

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 5 to 6pm. Funeral arriving to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Monday morning at 10:30am where the Requiem Mass for Hannah will be celebrated at 11:00am (streamed on Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.