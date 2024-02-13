Hannah O'Neill née Reen, Lissivigeen, Killarney and formerly of Raheen, Headford.

Beloved wife of the late Thady and loving mother of John, Eileen (Ellen) and Mary. Sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Martina, sons-in-law Michéal and John, her beloved grandchildren Grace, Rian, Shane, Kathryn, Hannah, Oran, Timmy and Caoimhe. Her brother Johnny, sisters-in-law Maureen, Liz, Mary and Ann, brother-in-law Danny, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many good friends. Hannah is pre-deceased by her brothers Jerry and PJ. "May Hannah Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cathedral on Thursday morning at 10am followed by Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass for Hannah will be live streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral