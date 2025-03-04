Hannah O’Carroll née McElligott of Clieveragh and formerly Greenville, Listowel, died peacefully on 4th March 2025, cherished wife of Martin and dearest sister of Joe, Chris, Noel, Brendan, Marion, Jeremiah, Kathleen and the late Anthony, Mike, Johnny and baby Thomas Martin. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (6th March) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday morning at 11.15 a.m where the Requiem Mass for Hannah will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.