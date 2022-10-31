Hannah O’Callaghan née Murphy, O’Callaghan’s Bar, Gneeveguilla Village and formerly of Tureenglanahee, Ballydesmond, Co Cork and Killarney.

Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family while in care of the exceptional staff at the Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Unit, Tralee. Predeceased by her beloved husband Denis, parents William and Nora, brothers John, Dan, William, and sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by her daughter Breeda, son Peadar, sister Bridie (Cronin), sister-in-law Bridie, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren, Áine, Eilís, Róise & Daragh. Hannah will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, son, sister, sister-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, neighbours, loyal customers, and many friends.

Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Wednesday, November 2nd from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. At 12 noon on Thursday, November 3rd, Hannah’s funeral cortège will pause at her residence and her beloved establishment before proceeding on foot (weather pending) to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass for Hannah will commence at 12.30pm, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Hannah’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore

House Strictly Private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.