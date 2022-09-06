Hannah May Trimble neé Costello, The Oval, Gouldavoher, Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Ahabeg, Lixnaw.

September 5th, 2022, peacefully at her home. Beautiful wife of Bill. Adored mother of Liam, Damian, Helen, Antoinette, and Anna Maria. Proud and loving grandmother to Lizzy, Hannah, Conn, Antoinette, Isabelle, Emma, Laura May, Daniel, Billy, Juliette, Mia, John, and James. Treasured Sister to Sr. Dorothy (Maryann), Bridie, John and Dan. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Ger, Karl, Philip and daughter-in-law Miriam, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, and her many loyal and close friends, neighbours and colleagues. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Wednesday evening (September 7th) from 5.30pm to 7:00pm. Funeral arriving at St Paul’s Church, Dooradyole, Thursday (September 8th) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterward in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Lord in you I trust.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to Trocaire. House private, please.